Big Bollywood weddings that we can expect in 2023

MUMBAI : Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor, Mouni Roy-Suraj Nambiar, Ali Fazal-Richa Chadha, Vikrant Massey-Sheetal Thakur, and many more Bollywood celebs got married this year. While some preferred to get married subtly, some had the big lavish wedding.

Now, 2023 is all set to start soon, and we might also get to hear the wedding bells of many Bollywood celebs. Check out the list below…

Sidharth Malhotra – Kiara Advani

The Shershaah jodi, Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani have been making it to the headlines for the past few months because of their rumoured wedding. Reportedly, the couple will be tying the knot in February. However, there’s no official confirmation about it.



Also Read: Exclusive! Siddharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani’s marriage date out; Here is when Shershaah Jodi will tie the knot

Arjun Kapoor – Malaika Arora

Arjun and Malaika have been in a relationship for the past few years. There have been rumours of their wedding multiple times, and recently in one of the episodes of Moving in With Malaika, the actress also hinted at getting married.

Athiya Shetty – KL Rahul

There were reports that actress Athiya Shetty and cricketer KL Rahul will get married in 2022. But, that didn’t happen, and now, it is said that the couple will tie the knot in 2023.

Ira Khan – Nupur Shikhare

We know that Ira Khan is not an actress, but she is a star kid and from her relationship to engagement everything has been in the news in 2022. Aamir Khan’s daughter got engaged last month, and she might get married this year.

Hrithik Roshan – Saba Azad

The couple has not yet spoken up about their relationship. But, their public appearances and Instagram posts have proved that they are a couple. Well, it will be interesting to see if we hear the wedding bells soon.



Also Read: Year Ender 2022! Let us take a look at the best cameos of 2022

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital and television, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.