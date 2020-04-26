News

Big B's 'age of innocence' in snapshots

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
26 Apr 2020 06:00 AM

MUMBAI: Actor Amitabh Bachchan has revisited the days from "the age of innocence" in a new social media post.

Big B took to Instagram and shared a collage that seems to be from photoshoots of his early days in Bollywood, in 1969. The second image comprises photoshoots of seventies or early eighties.

"The age of innocence is over," Amitabh captioned the image.

In a recent post, Amitabh paid tribute to the care givers and first responders, whom he referred to as the "social warriors."

Big B took to Twitter, where he shared an image of Lord Ganesha made out of the words "Nurse", "Doctor", "Safai karmchari" and "Police".

"The front line workers .. the doctors and nurses .. the Social Warriors .. Natmastak hoon mai," he captioned the image.

On the work front, Big B will next be seen in films like "Chehre", Gulabo Sitabo", Brahmastra" and "Jhund".

