Big B's latest throwback picture on INSTA grabs virtual eyeballs 

MUMBAI: Megastar Amitabh Bachchan loves to keep his fans posted about his day-to-day activities.

On Wednesday, he shared an old picture of himself wearing a furry coat while resting on a couch. The actor can be seen sporting his signature french beard in the picture. He captioned the post, "Once upon a time .. ऐसे भी दिन हुआ करते थे!".

Soon, fans of the actor showered love in the comment section of the post.

Earlier, he had taken to Twitter to share a photo with Jaya Bachchan and daughter Shweta Bachchan Nanda. He captioned the post, "T 3732 - .... family at work ..".

Also Read: Anupamaa actor Sudhanshu Pandey DISAPPOINTED over lack of protocol at an award function amidst the pandemic

In the picture, Big B can be seen wearing a traditional outfit while Shweta is sporting a light yellow dress and Jaya is dressed in a parrot green saree.

On the work front, he will next feature in Ayan Mukherji's mythological drama Brahmastra, co-starring Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt. He will also star next in Nagraj Manjule's Jhund and in Rumi Jaffrey's Chehre.

Also Read: Shekhar Suman recalls working with Ashiesh Roy in 'Movers And Shakers'

Credit: ETimes