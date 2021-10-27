BIG DEVELOPMENT! Bombay high court adjourns Aryan Khan’s bail plea; hearing to continue tomorrow at 2: 30 pm; Arbaaz Merchant confesses to having consumed drugs with Aryan

MUMBAI: Aryan Khan’s case has become the longest-running bail plea hearing case. It’s been almost 24 days that Aryan, Arbaaz, and Munmun have been locked in jail.

The sessions court had rejected the bail plea of Aryan Khan and the two others accused in the Mumbai cruise ship raid.

Yesterday we did see how Senior Advocate and former Attorney General for India Mukul Rohatgi represented Aryan Khan, son of Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan, in his bail plea before Bombay High Court in the cruise ship drug case.

Today, Advocate Amit Desai (lawyer of Arbaaz Merchant) made opening arguments in favour of bail. From the other side, ASG Anil Desai will argue on behalf of the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) before the single-judge bench of Justice Sambre which will be heard tomorrow at 2: 30 pm.

As per India Today reports, Advocate Ali Kaashif Khan, arguing for bail for Munmum Dhamercha, tells the court that she is a model who was invited to the Cordelia Cruises' Empress ship on October 2.

ALSO READ : (CONTROVERSY: Mika Singh comes out in support of Aryan Khan, says “Itne bade cruse mei sirf Aryan hi ghoom raha tha kya... Hadd hai”)

She was arrested within 2-3 minutes of entering her room and there were two people inside it, says Deshmukh. The case against Munmum is copy-pasted just like the others, argues Advocate Ali Kaashif Khan Deshmukh.

Advocate Amit Desai (lawyer of Arbaaz Merchant) concluded his arguments in favour of the bail applications of Aryan Khan and Arbaaz Merchant.

He said that there has been enough custody of the two and that Aryan and Arbaaz are both residents of Mumbai. They are available to the agency [NCB], adds Desai as per India Today reports.

Reports also suggest that Arbaaz Merchant confessed that earlier he used to consume drugs with Aryan Khan but didn’t consume any on the day of the arrest.

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital, and television, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

ALSO READ : (Big development! NCB to oppose Aryan Khan's bail plea yet again for this reason)