Big development! Dileep implores the DGP to stop investigating the sexual assault and kidnapping case against him

MUMBAI: As per the latest development in the sexual assault and kidnapping case against Malayalam actor Dileep, the actress who had accused him has written a plea to Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan. She has alleged that the accused has manipulated the trial in his favour.

Special Public Prosecutor VN Anilkumar resigned last week, protesting against the attitude of Judge Honey Verghese. This is the second instance of an SPP leaving the case midway after losing confidence in the impartiality of the judge.

Dileep has been accused of paying a man named Pulsar Suni to kidnap and sexually assault the victim. A copy of the letter has also been sent to the Kerala Director General of Police.

Her letter to the Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan comes after Balachandrakumar a filmmaker and self-confessed former fried of Dileep has come forth, claiming that the accused and Pulsar Suni were on very good terms while also alleging that Dileep had tried influencing a key witness called Sagar Vincent.

In response, the actor has written to the DGP, imploring him not to investigate the case further, alleging that Deputy Superintendent of Police Baiju Paulose has conspired against him by producing Balachandrakumar as a witness at the last minute to save the former's reputation.

