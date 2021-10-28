Big Development! Four days before SRK’s birthday the Bombay High court grants bail to Aryan Khan and the other two accused Arbaaz Merchant and Munmun Dhamecha they would walk out free tomorrow

MUMBAI: After a long battle of three weeks, Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan and the two other accused Arbaaz Merchant and Munmun Dhamecha have been granted bail by the High Court in the cruise drugs case.

Since it was past 5 PM, Aryan, Arbaaz and Munmun won’t be released today. Tomorrow, the court will give a detailed copy and reason for the bail.

A single bench of Justice N W Sambre also granted bail to his co-accused Arbaaz Merchant and Munmun Dhamecha. “All three pleas are allowed. I will pass detailed orders by tomorrow evening,” Justice Sambre said. The accused, however, will not be released from jail tonight.

As per Indian Express, Senior Advocate Mukul Rohatgi, who is fighting the case for Aryan, gave a rejoinder to NCB’s response. He said, “There were 1,300 people on the cruise. I did not know anybody else except Arbaaz and Aachit. Their (NCB's) case is -- it is not coincidence and therefore it is conspiracy. Conspiracy is meeting of the minds. It cannot be based on coincidence. You (NCB) failed to prove meeting of minds with these eight people and therefore called them independently. There is absolutely no material for the purpose of conspiracy."

From the NCB, the ASG kept the point of evidence being tampered with, WhatsApp chats, and that they needed their custody as the wanted to catch the big fish of this drug cartel.

Aryan Khan’s lawyer, Senior Advocate and former Attorney General of India Mukul Rohatgi, had concluded his arguments on Tuesday. He had said that the arrest was “arbitrary,” adding that NCB had no recovery from Aryan. The medical examination did not show consumption of narcotics.

The actor's son has been in custody since October 2nd, and finally, he has been granted bail. He will walk free soon.

This is a big win for Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan, and SRK gets his best birthday gift as his son is free now.

