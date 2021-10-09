Big development! NCB conducts a raid at producer Imtiaz Khatri's office

The Narcotics Control Bureau conducted a raid at Imtiaz Khatri's office and residence this morning. According to a report, the film producer's name was given by Achit Kumar when he was questioned by the agency. Reportedly, Achit Kumar and Shreyas Nair are the names given out by Aryan Khan and Arbaaz Merchant.

According to reports, the producer has been summoned by the agency to appear before it today in Mumbai.

His name also came into the spotlight during the Sushant Singh Rajput case. Reportedly, the lawyer of the actor's manager Shruti Modi had indicated his involvement in the drugs scene.

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan's bail plea was rejected by the court, and he has been sent to Arthur Road Jail. He has been remanded to 14 days of judicial custody.

According to a report, he will get treated like the other inmates.

