Big development! Police seize Ketki Chitale's electronics for evidence

MUMBAI: Marathi actress Ketaki Chitale was arrested two days ago after a case was registered against her for allegedly sharing a 'derogatory' post about NCP president Sharad Pawar on social media. She was brought to her home in Navi Mumbai today to collect electronic evidence by the police. According to reports, the Thane crime branch and Kalamboli police teams reached Ketki's residence this afternoon and seized electronic equipment for further investigation.

Meanwhile, 15 cases have been registered against Ketki Chitale in Maharshtra. After Osmanabad and Parner, a case has been registered against Ketki in Navi Mumbai today.

The post shared by her was purportedly written by someone else. It contained phrases like "hell is waiting" and "you hate Brahmins", allegedly referring to the NCP President.

After her post, black ink and eggs were thrown at the actress in Navi Mumbai by workers of NCP's women wing. Earlier, the case was registered against her under Indian Penal Code sections 500 (defamation), 501 (printing or engraving matter known to be defamatory), 505 (2) (making, publishing or circulating any statement, rumour or report promoting enmity, hatred or ill will between classes), and 153 A (spreading disharmony among people).

