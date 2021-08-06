BIG DEVELOPMENT! Raj Kundra pornography case: Sherlyn Chopra summoned by the property cell of Mumbai Crime Branch

MUMBAI: The Raj Kundra case has been in talks for weeks now. Every day new names are coming up while the public is getting extremely curious as to know what exactly is happening. Raj Kundra has been named as the key conspirator and the reason behind all the happening. The Mumbai Police has slapped charges against him under various sections of the IPC. This for sure can cost Raj his life. Raj Kundra's wife the Hungama 2 fame Shilpa Shetty also is flashing in the news.

Talking about the recent development, the property cell of Mumbai Crime Branch on Friday summoned Bollywood actor Sherlyn Chopra asking her to appear before it for questioning in connection with the porn film production case in which businessman Raj Kundra was arrested, updates the Mumbai Police. Earlier on Thursday, Director of Armsprime Media Private Limited Saurabh Kushwaha was summoned for questioning by the Property Cell of Mumbai Crime Branch. Everyone who is related to the case is now being questioned about the same in the court.

Mumbai Sessions Court on Thursday said it will hear bail applications of businessman and actor Shilpa Shetty's husband Raj Kundra and his associate Ryan Thorpe on August 10. The court also issued to Mumbai Police and asked for its reply on the bail plea. Both Kundra and Thorpe have challenged the magistrate court's order that denied their bail applications.

Both of them are in judicial custody in the pornography case. On August 2, the Bombay High Court reserved its order on petitions which were filed by Raj Kundra and his associate Ryan Thorpe challenging their arrest in a case in relation to the pornography racket.

During the proceedings of the court, the investigating officer mentioned to the court that 68 pornography videos were found on Kundra's laptop. This was shocking to all.

Police added that a film script with sexual content was also found on Kundra`s personal laptop. On July 27, a court in Mumbai sent Raj Kundra along with his associate Ryan Thorpe to judicial custody for 14 long days. Kundra was arrested by the police on July 19 along with 11 other people. The other people who were arrested are also related to the case.

Back then dated 25 July, police had updated that four employees of Kundra have turned to be the witnesses against him in the pornography racket case. This made him face more trouble. Kundra has been named as the lead person by the Mumbai Police which has slapped charges against him under Sections 420 (cheating), 34 (common intention), 292, and 293 (related to obscene and indecent advertisements and displays) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) besides relevant sections of the IT Act and the Indecent Representation of Women (Prohibition) Act.

Credits- DNA

