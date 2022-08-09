Big Scoop! Deeepika Padukone, Kriti Sanon or Shraddha Kapoor; who could be the leading lady in Aashiqui 3?

Big Scoop! Deeepika Padukone, Kriti Sanon or Shraddha Kapoor; who could be the leading lady in Aashiqui 3?

MUMBAI: Aashiqui has been amongst the most successful film franchises in Bollywood and recently, its next instalment was announced and would have Kartik Aaryan in the film in the leading role. There are many speculations going on around the leading lady of the film.

The film is helmed by Anurag Basu and the expectations from the film are very high, considering its previous parts were big hits, along with evergreen music. Earlier, it was said that actress Jennifer Winget is being considered for the film but the reports were squashed by the makers and said that they were yet to finalise a name.

Now, according to another portal, Deepika Padukone, Shraddha Kapoor and Kriti Sanon are the actresses who are being considered for the role and one of the actresses would be finalized, opposite Kartik.

If reports are to be believed, it is slated to go on floors in 2023 and the makers are ready to stud the film with a striking star cast. Shraddha Kapoor was part of Aashiqui 2 alongside Aditya Roy Kapoor and the film was a big breakthrough for both the actors.

The reports also suggest that the actress in Aashiqui will be finalized by year end and want to create the same crackling chemistry that Aashiqui 2 contained within. The makers said that much like the audience, they were excited to finalise the leading lady as well.

Credits: E Times

Latest Video