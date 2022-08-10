Big Scoop! Delhi Court allows Jacqueline Fernandes to Fly to Abu Dhabi for IIFA Awards, read the story

As per reports, Jacqueline will be allowed to travel to Abu Dhabi for the award function. Jacqueline is one of the accused in the Rs. 200 crore, money laundering case that involves conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar.
Jacqueline Fernandes

MUMBAI: As per reports, Jacqueline will be allowed to travel to Abu Dhabi for the award function. Jacqueline is one of the accused in the Rs. 200 crore, money laundering case that involves conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar.

An application was moved by Jacqueline in which it was stated that she needed to travel to Abu Dhabi from the 25th- 27th May so as to attend the IIFA awards and to travel to Milan from May 28 to June 12 for a movie shoot.

Special judge from Delhi Court, Shailendra Malik of Patiala House Courts granted her the permission.

Jacqueline was given pre-arrest bail on November 15 last year. The ED (Enforcement Directorate) had recently filed its second supplementary charge sheet, that named the actress an accused. On September 26, the court granted interim protection from arrest to her.

Credits: Latestly

