Big Scoop! Did Akshay Kumar just hint at the much awaited third instalment of ‘Hera Pheri’?

Actor Akshay Kumar got a year wiser recently and he shared what can be taken to be a little hint on the sequel of Phir Hera Pheri or Hera Pheri part 3. News around Hera Pheri 3 has been making rounds in the media for a long time now and recently, producer Firoz Nadiadwala too had to say something about a sequel.

Now, actor Akshay Kumar asked Suniel Shetty if he was interested in doing some ‘hera pheri’. Anna had wished Akshay on his 55th birthday in the tone of their co-star Paresh Rawal, who played the character of Baburao in Hera Pheri series.

Suniel Shetty posted a montage on his Instagram story that contained some throwback pictures of both the actors and it seemed like a very heartfelt wish for Khiladi Kumar. Akshay received an array of birthday wishes from his friends in the industry and co-stars and this one did stand out.

In a reply to his wish, Akshay Kumar said, “Shyam Bhai, thank you for the wishes. Phir thodi hera pheri kar le?” while reposting the montage on his story.

The Hera Pheri series is always considered evergreen when it comes to comedies and it is always a stress-buster to see the trio of Raju, Shyam and Baburao get together and fight the hilarious situations thrown their way. No doubt, if the film gets its third instalment, the fans will rejoice thoroughly.

Akshay Kumar was last seen in the film Cuttputlii which was a murder mystery released on Disney+ Hotstar and he played a cop in the film. Few of his previous films didn’t get any recognition at the box-office and reportedly has one more film slated for this year- Ram Setu.

Credits: Hindustan Times