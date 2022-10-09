Big Scoop! Did Akshay Kumar just hint at the much awaited third instalment of ‘Hera Pheri’?

The Hera Pheri series is always considered evergreen when it comes to comedies and it is always a stress-buster to see the trio of Raju, Shyam and Baburao get together and fight the hilarious situations thrown their way. No doubt, if the film gets its third instalment, the fans will rejoice thoroughly.

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sat, 09/10/2022 - 12:38
movie_image: 
Big Scoop! Did Akshay Kumar just hint at the much awaited third instalment of ‘Hera Pheri’?

MUMBAI : Also read: Hilarious! Akshay Kumar takes a funny jibe at Kapil Sharma on The Kapil Sharma Show, deets inside

Actor Akshay Kumar got a year wiser recently and he shared what can be taken to be a little hint on the sequel of Phir Hera Pheri or Hera Pheri part 3. News around Hera Pheri 3 has been making rounds in the media for a long time now and recently, producer Firoz Nadiadwala too had to say something about a sequel.

Now, actor Akshay Kumar asked Suniel Shetty if he was interested in doing some ‘hera pheri’. Anna had wished Akshay on his 55th birthday in the tone of their co-star Paresh Rawal, who played the character of Baburao in Hera Pheri series.

Suniel Shetty posted a montage on his Instagram story that contained some throwback pictures of both the actors and it seemed like a very heartfelt wish for Khiladi Kumar. Akshay received an array of birthday wishes from his friends in the industry and co-stars and this one did stand out.

In a reply to his wish, Akshay Kumar said, “Shyam Bhai, thank you for the wishes. Phir thodi hera pheri kar le?” while reposting the montage on his story.

The Hera Pheri series is always considered evergreen when it comes to comedies and it is always a stress-buster to see the trio of Raju, Shyam and Baburao get together and fight the hilarious situations thrown their way. No doubt, if the film gets its third instalment, the fans will rejoice thoroughly.

Akshay Kumar was last seen in the film Cuttputlii which was a murder mystery released on Disney+ Hotstar and he played a cop in the film. Few of his previous films didn’t get any recognition at the box-office and reportedly has one more film slated for this year- Ram Setu.

Also read: Happy Birthday Akshay Kumar: Big Scoop! Let’s take a look at Akshay Kumar’s enticing line-up of upcoming films on the occasion of his Birthday

Credits: Hindustan Times

Des: The Hera Pheri series is always considered evergreen when it comes to comedies and it is always a stress-buster to see the trio of Raju Shyam and Baburao get together and fight the hilarious situations thrown their way. No doubt if the film gets its third instalment the fans will rejoice thoroughly.
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sat, 09/10/2022 - 12:38

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Super! 5 Remedies to Battle dandruff as its allied season awaits its advent
MUMBAI:  Winter is Coming! If not so dramatically soon, soon enough. And as winter arrives, we are all too familiar...
Aww! Nakuul Mehta shares an adorable selfie with wife Jankee, Drishti Dhami reacts
MUMBAI : Television actor Nakuul Mehta shared a lovely selfie with his wife Jankee Parekh on Instagram on Friday. The...
Exclusive! “I really love the fashion sense of Gigi Hadid,” says Bigg Boss 15 fame Donal Bisht on her thoughts on fashion
MUMBAI: Actress Donal Bisht needs no introduction. She is one of the actresses who hold a special place in everyone’s...
Wonderful! Kartik Aaryan to romance Pushpa actress Rashmika Mandanna in Aashiqui 3? Here is the truth
MUMBAI : The makers of Aashiqui 3 have not yet finalised any actress and a clarification was sent out to the media, too...
Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa Season 10 : OMG! Gashmeer Mahajani and Amruta Khanvilkar to have a face-off on the show?
MUMBAI: Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa is one of television's most loved dance reality shows.Many celebrities have been contestants...
Big Scoop! Beloved talk show Koffee With Karan to get a season 8, Check out host Karan Johar’s response
MUMBAI: Koffee With Karan season 7 is still on-air and talks about the next season have made rounds already. The 7th...
Recent Stories
Wonderful! Kartik Aaryan to romance Pushpa actress Rashmika Mandanna in Aashiqui 3? Here is the truth
Wonderful! Kartik Aaryan to romance Pushpa actress Rashmika Mandanna in Aashiqui 3? Here is the truth
Latest Video