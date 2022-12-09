Big Scoop! Filmmaker Hansal Mehta reveals the difficulties he had procuring the tickets to Ayan Mukerji’s magnum-opus ‘Brahmastra Part One: Shiva’

MUMBAI : Also read: Ayan Mukerji: Envisioned 'Brahmastra' in a way that would challenge limits of Indian cinema

Brahmastra part One: Shiva is now released in theaters and even though it opened to mixed reviews, the advanced bookings on the show were flooded and almost full for the weekend. Now, director Hansal Mehta too seems to be having trouble getting tickets for the movie.

Just like the other movie-watching audience, Director Hansal Mehta too, who was not present for any special screenings of the said movie, shares that he failed to get tickets to the movie since most of the shows were full.

In his tweet, he mentioned that he enjoyed watching the movie but more than that, he also enjoyed the fact that it had a 60-70 percent occupancy.

The first part of the film was released on the 9th of September. It is a magnum opus and a fantasy-adventure epic that also focuses on parts of Indian Mythology and stars actors like Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachcan, Nagarjuna, Mouni Roy and a special appearance by Shah Rukh Khan.

Hansal Mehta has been one of the most critically acclaimed directors and has delivered films like Aligarh, Simran, Shahid among many other successful projects. He delivered the first part of ‘Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story’.

