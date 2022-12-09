Big Scoop! Filmmaker Hansal Mehta reveals the difficulties he had procuring the tickets to Ayan Mukerji’s magnum-opus ‘Brahmastra Part One: Shiva’

The first part of the film released on the 9th of September. It is a magnum opus and a fantasy-adventure epic that also focuses on parts of Indian Mythology and stars actors like Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachcan, Nagarjuna, Mouni Roy and a special appearance by Shah Rukh Khan.

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Mon, 09/12/2022 - 14:04
movie_image: 
Big Scoop! Filmmaker Hansal Mehta reveals the difficulties he had procuring the tickets to Ayan Mukerji’s magnum-opus ‘Brahmastr

MUMBAI : Also read:  Ayan Mukerji: Envisioned 'Brahmastra' in a way that would challenge limits of Indian cinema

Brahmastra part One: Shiva is now released in theaters and even though it opened to mixed reviews, the advanced bookings on the show were flooded and almost full for the weekend. Now, director Hansal Mehta too seems to be having trouble getting tickets for the movie.

Just like the other movie-watching audience, Director Hansal Mehta too, who was not present for any special screenings of the said movie, shares that he failed to get tickets to the movie since most of the shows were full.

In his tweet, he mentioned that he enjoyed watching the movie but more than that, he also enjoyed the fact that it had a 60-70 percent occupancy.

 

The first part of the film was released on the 9th of September. It is a magnum opus and a fantasy-adventure epic that also focuses on parts of Indian Mythology and stars actors like Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachcan, Nagarjuna, Mouni Roy and a special appearance by Shah Rukh Khan.

Hansal Mehta has been one of the most critically acclaimed directors and has delivered films like Aligarh, Simran, Shahid among many other successful projects. He delivered the first part of ‘Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story’.

Also read: Lovely! “They both inspire me to be a good actor”, says Jr NTR as he praises Ranbir Kapoor and Amitabh Bachchan

Credits: Free Press Journal

 

Alia Bhatt Ranbir Kapoor Deepika Padukone Brahmastra Part 2 Beef comment Brahmastra Amitabh Bachchan Vikas Behl Goodbye Mouni Roy Shah Rukh Khan Bollywood TellyChakkar Ayan Mukerji Nagarjuna Shiva Hansal Mehta
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Mon, 09/12/2022 - 14:04

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Latest Update! Delhi Police postpone interrogation of Jacqueline Fernandez in connection with extortion case and here is the reason
MUMBAI: The 200 crore extortion case has been delayed due to Jacqueline Fernandez's request to delay her interrogation...
Delightful! Pratik Sehajpal expresses his gratitude for being part of Naagin 6; thanks producer Ekta Kapoor
MUMBAI: Bigg Boss 15 and Bigg Boss OTT fame Pratik Sehajpal is seen on Instagram thanking Ekta Kapoor for giving him...
Shocking! Rakhi Sawant reveals how Adil got furious when another man touched her and said, “He needs to deal with it as I am an actor”
MUMBAI: Rakhi Sawant is one of the most famous names in the world of entertainment. Recently, she grabbed the headlines...
Kya Baat Hai! Are fans eagerly waiting for the pregnancy news of TV actresses like Ankita Lokhande, Shraddha Arya and many others? Take a look
MUMBAI: Pregnancy news travels faster than most news and these gorgeous TV beauties have been caught up in the rumours...
Yeh Hai Chahtein: What! Pihu ousts Rudraksh out from the house, chooses Armaan; know why?
MUMBAI: Star Plus' show Yeh Hai Chahatein has been successfully running on the small screens for a long time now. The...
Awesome! Alia Bhatt was all smiles for the paps as she was spotted in the city; is it the Brahmastra effect?
MUMBAI :Also read:...
Recent Stories
Latest Update! Delhi Police postpone interrogation of Jacqueline Fernandez in connection with extortion case and here is the rea
Latest Update! Delhi Police postpone interrogation of Jacqueline Fernandez in connection with extortion case and here is the reason
Latest Video