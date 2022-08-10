Big Scoop! New Diwali trailer of ‘Thank God’ to be launched on This Date, Deets Inside

The promotional campaign kicked off mid-September and the trailer and the Hindi remake of 'Manike' were a big hit. Now they have big plans slated for the upcoming weeks prior to the release and if sources are to be believed, a special Diwali trailer of the Indra Kumar directorial will be launched on Monday, October 10.

MUMBAI: Thank God is amongst the most anticipated releases this year and the fans are very excited as they have a big release to look forward to this Diwali. The film appears to be a mass entertainer and stars talents like Ajay Devgn, Rakul Preet Singh and Sidharth Malhotra.

The promotional campaign kicked off mid-September and the trailer and the Hindi remake of ‘Manike’ were a big hit. Now they have big plans slated for the upcoming weeks prior to the release and if sources are to be believed, a special Diwali trailer of the Indra Kumar directorial will be launched on Monday, October 10.

A source close to the development opened up about it saying that since Diwali is around the corner, to capture the festive mood and essence of the nation, a new trailer will be out on October 10 and it will be loaded with humour and the slice-of-life element, kicking off a two-week campaign for the film’s release on the 25th of October.

“The trailer will be launched in the presence of Ajay Devgn, Sidharth Malhotra, Rakul Preet Singh, Indra Kumar and all other stakeholders of this family entertainer,” added the source.

The source also mentions how this is a special year for Sidharth, given he’ll be completing 10 years in the industry and will also mark the release of his first out-and-out comedy.

