Big Scoop! Producer Firoz Nadiadwala to be back with the next films of the Hera Pheri and Welcome franchise?

MUMBAI: Fans have been long since awaiting the next Hera Pheri movie but more importantly, the return of the iconic trio of Raju, Shyam and Baburao, ie. Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty and Paresh Rawal. If reports are to be believed, producer Firoz Nadiadwala is trying to bring back not just the Hera Pheri franchise, but Welcome’s next film too.

There have been speculations around the sequels for a long time now and apparently the producer recently confirms his plans of taking forward these franchises. As per a report by another portal, Firoz Nadiadwala has decide to begin work on Hera Pheri 3 and Welcome 3.

They are amongst Bollywood’s evergreen comedies and while currently the industry is facing a tough time in the genre of comedy, the fans could receive some relief if the said films were to be made.

According to the report, producer Nadiadwala is in conversation with producer Anand Pandit for Hera Pheri 3 and the two have been discussing all the ways of reuniting the trio. However, things aren’t official just yet but soon could be finalized.

The report also claims to bring in the one of the topmost commercial directors in Hindi Cinema for the film. Further, Welcome Back, released in 2015, is also seemingly getting a sequel and it will be done by Firoz Nadiadwala in his personal capacity. He is on a hunt for an ideal director for this one too.

Reportedly, Anil Kapoor and Nana Patekar could reprise the roles of Majnu and Uday Bhai, but there is nothing set in stone over the other cast.

Credits: Koimoi