Big Scoop! Shahid Kapoor informed Kareena Kapoor Khan about his wedding with Mira Rajput before he informed the media; Read on

Many actors and actresses from the film fraternity have dated and broken up while some got married and stayed together. Link ups and break ups seem to be a part of being in the industry when you meet similar people enjoying working in the same line as the other.

One such ex-couple was Kareena Kapoor Khan and Shahid Kapoor who dated each other many years ago and broke up. Now, they are happily married to the seemingly love of their lives. According to reports, the Udta Punjab star Shahid happened to tell Kareena about his wedding before the media was informed of the same.

In an interview with another portal, Kareena revealed this and told about the conversation she had with Shahid. She said, “Both of us were performing at a Femina event. We chatted. So he actually told me about him getting married before he told the media. I’m very happy for him. He’s doing very well professionally… I haven’t seen Haider yet, but my sister saw it and loved it. And I can vouch for marriage being cool. I’d just like to wish him well.”

Kareen is now married to Saif Ali Khan and has two beautiful kids with the Nawab of Bollywood. She is now seen in Laal Singh Chaddha and shares the screen space with Aamir Khan.

Credits: Koimoi