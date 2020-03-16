Big Scoop! These two Bollywood biggies to be a part of Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra 2?

According to a source close to another news portal, "the character of Mahadev requires a certain aura, which comes naturally to Hritik. He is obviously the first choice for this modern mythology, however, Ayan and co. are yet to hear back from Hritik."

MUMBAI: Also read: Revealed! Deepika Padukone to play the role of Parvati in Ayan Mukerji’s next

Brahmastra is one of the most anticipated movies of all times and stars Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt in lead roles. Apart from them, Amitabh Bachchan and Mouni Roy will also be a part of the movie. The film is finally releasing on September 9, 2022.

The film is a fantasy-adventure drama and is part of a trilogy by Ayan Mukerji. According to reports, the second part could have characters like Parvati and Mahadev. Ayan Mukerji is possibly in talks with Hritik Roshan for the role of Mahadev.

According to a source close to another news portal, “the character of Mahadev requires a certain aura, which comes naturally to Hritik. He is obviously the first choice for this modern mythology, however, Ayan and co. are yet to hear back from Hritik.”

The source also added that Hritik has loved the role and will soon confirm if he is involved with the film or not. The makers are in talks with Deepika for the role of Parvati with Hritik. Hritik is currently busy with Vikram Vedha and then will be seen with Deepika in Fighter, by Siddharth Anand.

Hritik does have an amazing line up of films ahead while Deepika will be seen in Shahruk starrer Pathaan.

Credits: Bollywood Hungama

Latest Video