Big-ticket releases make 2022 an interesting year for Kartik Aaryan

MUMBAI: Kartik Aaryan, who made an impressive OTT debut with 'Dhamaka', is excited for 2022 with the kind of projects that he has in the pipeline.

The actor assures that his upcoming films will see him experimenting across genres.

Talking about his line up of films, Kartik enters 2022 on a happy note as he says, "I feel really grateful looking at the way 2021 ended in terms of work and with all different films lined up next, I am very excited for 2022."

He adds, "The way the audience accepted me in 'Dhamaka' as Arjun Pathak is just the validation I needed at this point because my next films see me experiment in genres I have never tapped before. Hence the love from fans is my motivation to keep pushing those boundaries."

The 'Dhamaka' star will be seen in multiple big-ticket films like 'Freddy', 'Captain India', 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2', 'Shehzada' and Sajid Nadiadwala's untitled next.

SOURCE : IANS