BIG Update! Actress Jacqueline Fernandez to appear before the Economic Offences Wing on Monday in connection with money laundering case

Jacqueline Fernandez who is accused of money extortion case that involves conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar has been summoned by the Delhi Police to appear before the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) on Monday for questioning

MUMBAI: Delhi Police has summoned actor Jacqueline Fernandez to appear before the Economic Offences Wing September 19 at 11 am for questioning in the Sukesh Chandrashekhar money laundering case, an EOW official confirmed.

Earlier, the EOW had grilled Jacqueline Fernandez for eight hours at its office in connection with the case. Special Commissioner of Police (EOW) Ravindra Yadav reportedly informed that Sukesh would try to influence the Bollywood actresses as he was having a huge wealth of properties which he acquired through extortion.

Also, in a charge sheet filed by the Enforcement Directorate, Jacqueline was named as an accused. Reportedly, the actress was in touch with the con man even after she got to know about his crimes.

On the other hand, the actress had filed a plea before the Appellate Authority of PMLA wherein she stated, "The approach of ED, unfortunately, seems to be highly mechanical and motivated. The plea also stated that other celebrities who received gifts from Sukesh were made witnesses while Jacqueline was mentioned as an accused. "This clearly shows a malafide, motivated and biased approach on the part of the investigation authority which cannot be ignored."

Credit: ETimes

