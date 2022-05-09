BIG Update! After controversial tweets, Versova Police arrests Kamal Rashid Khan over sexual charges, details inside

MUMBAI: After the controversial tweet in 2020, film criticist and actor Kamaal Rashid Khan aka KRK has been arrested by the Versova Police for allegedly demanding sexual favors from an actress and holding the complainant's hand in the first week of January 2019.

Currently, KRK is currently undergoing 14-day judicial custody in connection with an FIR against his controversial social media posts back in 2020. He was arrested by transfer order of 24th MM Court, Borivali, Mumbai, according to the police.

"Kamaal Rashid Khan was presented in Bandra court today where he was sent to 14-day judicial custody," said the Versova Police on Sunday. The incident is of January 2019. On the complaint of the complainant, the Versova police had registered a case against KRK in June 2021 under sections 354(A) and 509 of the IPC. Earlier, KRK was sent to 14-day judicial custody by the Borivali Court on August 30.

According to the police, KRK was arrested over an FIR against his controversial social media posts back in 2020. The FIR was lodged on the basis of a complaint by Yuva Sena leader Rahul Kanal on April 30, 2020, where he alleged that KRK`s tweets on the late Irrfan Khan and Rishi Kapoor allegedly spread "hatred".

The complainant said KRK was making hateful comments against late actors Irrfan Khan and Rishi Kapoor."

