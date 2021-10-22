BIG UPDATE: Ananya Pandey to be QUIZZED by the NCB regarding Aryan Khan and the drug racket!

MUMBAI : In context of the ongoing drug case on Aryan Khan, there's a new lead which has come under the light of NCB that is Ananya Pandey.

Apparently, the NCB found Ananya Pandey linked to Aryan Khan's WhatsApp Chat. Ananya Pandey is been interoggated by the NCB now.

Today, NCB reached Ananya's house to issue her a summon in the case and elaborate on the alleged chats. Ananya was spotted arriving at the NCB office a while ago. She was accompanied by her father Chunkey Panday. However, as per reports, Ananya will be questioned alone by the NCB cop Sameer Wankhede, a lady officer and another officer. Ananya's father or any other family member has not been allowed to accompany her inside the interrogation room. It's also been reported that Ananya's phone was seized before the questioning.

NCB, which took Aryan Khan in custody following a drug raid on a Mumbai-Goa cruise ship on October 2, has been strongly accusing the star kid of having connections with "international drug trafficking" and are also suspecting him to be a part of an "illicit drug chain" based on his WhatsApp chats.

According to reports, names of two more Bollywood actors have cropped up through WhatsApp chats of Aryan and other accused in the drug case.

Amid the drug probe, several celebrities have voiced their support for Shah Rukh and his family. Yesterday, when the Special NDPS Court denied bail to Aryan, Raees director Rahul Dholakia penned a rather furious tweet expressing his dismay over the court proceedings. "Outrageous !!! You are saying there is a “possible” connection to his “international” racket based on “WhatsApp” chat recovered from his phone, that you confiscated on a “bust” where he “had nothing” ?And you have been fishing for days and yet not found anything? #FreeAryanKhan", he tweeted.

Many other celebrities have came forward and supported Aryan Khan's bail through Social Media Platforms like Twitter and Instagram. (Also Read: Big update! Shah Rukh Khan meets son Aryan Khan in Arthur Road Jail)

