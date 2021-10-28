Big update! Armaan Kohli's bail to finally be heard on this date?

MUMBAI: Armaan Kohli was arrested a while ago and has been in Arthur Road jail for months now. The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) stated that he possessed and consumed drugs. His bail application, which was scheduled for Oct 27 in the Bombay High Court, could not be heard due to the court’s busy schedule. Sources say that his hearing could take place tomorrow.

The actor's bail was rejected by the Magistrate Court and the Sessions Court. His lawyers filed an application in the High Court.

They are urging the High Court to hear Armaan’s bail application on humanitarian grounds, stating that he’s the only child and his ailing parents are dependent on him. Armaan’s father, director Rajkumar Kohli, is 91 years, and his mother Nishi is 86.

Armaan’s lawyers have submitted that both his parents have severe medical conditions and need his assistance.

The plea cited points like, “He is innocent and has been falsely implicated in alleged offence. That there is neither prima facie case nor admissible evidence against him; in fact the only evidence against him was his statement under Section 67 of NDPS Act brought on record by prosecution. That except statement and panchnama, there is no material on record to prima facie justify invoking Sections 27A and 29 of the NDPS Act against him.”

Credits: TOI