Big update! Aryan Khan distances himself from Prabhakar Sail's affidavit and political controversy between NCP and NCB

MUMBAI: On Tuesday, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) filed an affidavit opposing the bail plea of Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan arrested from a party where drugs were seized on 2nd October.

The case has now taken an ugly turn post one of the witnesses Prabhakar Sail turned hostile. NCP's Nawab Malik, on the other hand, has put some surprising allegations on NCB Mumbai Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede. The NCP spokesperson has accused Wankhede of registering fake cases and extorting thousands of crores of rupees. Malik has also alleged that the officer used a fake caste certificate to secure a government job and has been involved in illegally tapping phones.

ALSO READ: CONTROVERSY: Mika Singh comes out in support of Aryan Khan, says “Itne bade cruse mei sirf Aryan hi ghoom raha tha kya... Hadd hai”

The star kid, meanwhile, in his written submissions has denied all allegations made on him by the NCB and distanced himself from Prabhakar Sail's affidavit and political controversy between NCP and NCB. Aryan Khan's lawyer Anandini Fernandes affirmed that her client has no connection with the affidavit filed by Narcotics Control Bureau's independent witness Prabhakar Sail.

Aryan's written submissions read, "The applicant has nothing to do with allegations and counter-allegations that are currently on social media as between NCB Mumbai Zonal Director and certain political personalities. That the applicant does not make any allegations against any individual in the prosecution department. The applicant does not have any connection with said Mr Sail, deponent of an affidavit dated October 23 filed in these proceedings or with his purported employer Mr Gosavi, who is also panch witness. The bail plea be decided on merits uninfluenced by aforesaid assertions of parties or counterparties as referred above." Prabhakar Sail in his purported affidavit claimed to have overheard a conversation involving KP Gosavi in which Rs 25 crore was allegedly demanded to let off Aryan Khan.

Keep reading this space for more updates.

ALSO READ: Big development! NCB to oppose Aryan Khan's bail plea yet again for this reason

CREDIT: DNAINDIA