BIG Update! THIS Bengali actress found dead in her Kolkata apartment, scroll down to know more

Model turned actress Bidisha De Majumdar was found hanging at her Kolkata residence
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Thu, 05/26/2022 - 12:22
Bidisha

MUMBAI: Bengali actress Bidisha De Majumdar has been found dead in her Kolkata apartment. The model-turned-actress was found hanging in her residence on Wednesday, May 25. Reportedly, the actress was living in this rented flat for the last four years.

Reportedly, the actress was found hanging after police entered her house by breaking the door. A suicide note was also recovered from her house. Her body was then sent to RG Kar hospital for postmortem and further investigation is currently underway. However, based on the initial investigation, police suspect it to be a case of suicide.

Bidisha De Majumdar was a popular model before she made her acting debut with a short film titled ‘Bhaar- The Clown’ in 2021. The film was directed by Anirbed Chattopadhyay and also starred actor Debraj Mukherjee in a key role. The news of her demise has left her fans shocked.

Actor Suman Dey expressed shock over the incident and talked about how it’s time to prioritise mental health. “It is shocking news and truly saddening. The time has come that we should prioritise mental health, talk about the issues that affect us. So, whenever I see youngsters, I request them to be patient and not get carried away by anything,” he was quoted saying.

Recently, another TV actress Pallavi Dey was also found dead at her flat in Garfa, Kolkata. Pallavi acted in several shows including Ami Sirajer Begam, Resham Jhapi, Kunjochaya and Mon Mane Na among others.

Credit: News 18

Latest Video