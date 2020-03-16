BIG Update! Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty seeks for dismissal of plea in connection with the 2007 ‘Kissing’ incident

Shilpa Shetty was last seen in Nikamma, directed by Sabbir Khan, also stars Abhimanyu Dassani, Shirley Setia and Samir Soni in crucial roles

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Tue, 07/26/2022 - 11:41
BIG Update! Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty seeks for dismissal of plea in connection with the 2007 ‘Kissing’ incident

MUMBAI: Actor Shilpa Shetty has sought dismissal of a plea challenging the order of a magistrate court in Ballard Pier that had discharged her in January this year in an obscenity case involving American actor Richard Gere.

In April, the Alwar police had approached the sessions court against the magistrate’s order and told in its plea that the magistrate had erred in discharging Shilpa and that her act in kissing or allowing to be kissed in a public place amounted to obscenity. It had said that if the court peruses the FIR, it will find that a prima facie case is made out against her.

Shilpa in her reply filed to the police’s plea on Monday through advocate Prashant Patil, has said that she is a victim of malicious proceedings and harassment at the hands of the complainant, that she is an artist and has always acted responsibly in public. She said further that the complainant is approaching the court for cheap publicity. She said that the only allegation against her is that she did not protest while being kissed, but this does not make her a conspirator or perpetrator of any crime.

The complaint was filed against her in Alwar police station in Rajasthan by a person in 2007 in connection with the incident where Gere had kissed her on stage during a charity event in Delhi.

 

Bollywood movies Shilpa Shetty Richard Gere Dismissal of Plea Rishtey Garv Baazigar Karz Dhadkan TellyChakkar
