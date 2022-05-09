BIG Update! Delhi HC takes THIS strong step from illegally streaming Ayan Mukherji’s 'Brahmastra Part One: Shiva'

Delhi HC has blocked 18 rogue websites from illegal streaming of Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt starrer Brahmastra

MUMBAI : The Delhi High Court has restrained as many as 18 websites from illegally streaming ‘Brahmastra Part One: Shiva’, starring Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt in titular roles, after allowing a suit moved by Star India in relation with copyright infringement.

“Defendants No. 1 to 18 and all others acting for and/or on their behalf are restrained from in any manner hosting, streaming, retransmitting, exhibiting, making available for viewing and downloading, providing access to and/or communicating to the public, displaying, uploading, modifying, publishing, updating and/or sharing on their websites through the Internet or any other platform, the film ‘Brahmastra Part One: Shiva’ and contents related thereto, so as to infringe the Plaintiff’s copyright therein, till the next date of hearing," the court said.

It was also directed to the Department of Telecommunications and Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, to issue necessary notifications calling upon various Internet Service Providers to block access to the websites of the rogue websites.

Meanwhile, Star India, in its suit, pointed out that it is an industry practice to release the film for theatrical exhibition first and then make it available for viewing on different platforms. The theatrical release of a film is the most important stage as the commercial value of a film depends on the popularity and success it achieves in this period.

Credit: News 18

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Mon, 09/05/2022 - 17:45

