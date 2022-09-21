BIG Update! Delhi Police to interrogate Jacqueline Fernandez’ designer in connection with 200 crore extortion case

After Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez, the Delhi Police’s Economic Offenses Wing summoned the actress’ designer today for an interrogation in connection with 200 crore extortion case that involves conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar

2022-09-21
movie_image: 
MUMBAI: Troubles seem to mount up for Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez as Delhi Police’s Economic Offenses Wing summoned the actress’ designer for an interrogation in connection with 200 crore extortion case that involves conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar.

Also Read: Latest Update! Times when Akshay Kumar and Salman Khan warned Jacqueline Fernandez against conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar

Recently, Delhi Police's Economic Offences Wing questioned Jacqueline Fernandez for 15 hours over 2 days for being an accused in the case. The probe agency is investigating this extortion case that is linked to conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar.

During questioning by the probe agency, Jacqueline Fernandez admitted to receiving five watches, 20 pieces of jewellery, 65 pairs of shoes, 47 dresses, 32 bags, 4 Hermes bags, nine paintings, and one Versace crockery set as gifts from the conman, according to the chargesheet.

Also Read: Shocking! THIS popular Bollywood star stayed away from Jacqueline Fernandez post her link up with Sukesh Chandrashekhar

On August 17, the Enforcement Directorate filed a chargesheet wherein Fernandez’s name propped up as an accused in a multi-crore money laundering case linked to Chandrashekhar. She has said she is a victim of a larger criminal conspiracy and that she was cheated.

According to the ED, Fernandez and another Bollywood actress Nora Fatehi received luxury cars and other expensive gifts from him.

Jacqueline Fernandez was last seen in Vikrant Rona. The actress will be next seen in Ram Setu co-starring Akshay Kumar.

Credit: Pinkvilla

Bollywood movies Jacqueline Fernandez Delhi police Economic Offenses Wing Sukesh Chandrashekhar Extortion Case Vikrant Rona Kick TellyChakkar
