BIG Update! ED announces Jacqueline Fernandez as the accused in Rs 200 crore extortion case, details inside

MUMBAI: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has reportedly declared actor Jacqueline Fernandez an accused in a Rs 215 crore extortion case. According to the reports it is unclear whether the actor will be arrested or not if she's named. The actor was so far being questioned in a money laundering case in which conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar was named as an accused. Fernandez had received gifts worth crores from the conman.

According to the reports, ED sources have been quoted saying that Fernandez accepted gifts despite being aware that Chandrashekhar was a criminal and an extortionist.

This is a developing story. Further details are awaited.

Earlier the actress stated that the (ED), investigating the Rs 200 crore money laundering case involving conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar, has not named her as the accused in the charge sheet. On the other hand, the ED had attached assets worth Rs 7 crore of Jacqueline Fernandez under the anti-money laundering law in connection with the agency's criminal probe against Sukesh Chandrashekhar and others.

