BIG Update! ED’s chargesheet makes shocking revelation about Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez in extortion case

MUMBAI : The chargesheet filed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) against the actress has been made public. The ED chargesheet against the actress states that "Investigation so far has revealed that the accused actor is directly or indirectly involved in the proceeds of crime..."

The ED chargesheet further reads, "...She acquired, possessed & used part proceeds of crime- valuable gifts for herself & her family members in India & abroad, &thereby committed an offence of money laundering u/s 3 of Prevention of Money Laundering Act 2002, which is punishable u/s 4 of PMLA, 2002."

According to the chargesheet “the actress consciously chose to overlook his (Sukesh Chandrashekhar) criminal past and continued to indulge in financial transactions with him. Not only Jacqueline but even her family members & friends benefitted from their relationship financially."

ED also concluded that “The lure of money ensured that the criminal history of the person she was engaging with did not matter. Further, accused Jacqueline Fernandez has consistently shifted her stance with regard to the gifts being received by her & her relatives."

Meanwhile, according to the media reports Jacqueline was found to be a beneficiary of the proceeds of the money that was reportedly extorted. On the other hand, the conman on his part has already earlier confessed to having given the actress costly gifts.

Credit: Times Now