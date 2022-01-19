BIG Update! Fardeen Khan shares concerning message for children after being tested positive for Covid 19

MUMBAI : Bollywood actor Fardeen Khan has tested positive for COVID 19. The actor took to social media to share the news. Sharing a concerning message for children and toddlers, he informed that he is asymptomatic and urged all to get tested for coronavirus timely.

Also Read: Salman, Anil and Fardeen triple parts to be split between multiple timelines in No Entry Mein Entry

"Tested positive for C-19. Fortunately, I am asymptomatic. Sending my best to all those in recovery. The rest, keep getting tested if in doubt as this variant is also targeting children, down to toddlers, and they can be given very limited medication. Happy isolating (sic)," Fardeen tweeted.

On the work front, the Bollywood actor who is known for some of his earlier Bollywood films, including 'Pyaar Tune Kya Kiya', 'Om Jai Jagadish', 'Khushi', 'Fida' and 'No Entry' is returning to the silver screen after a hiatus of 11 years. His comeback film 'Visfot' went into production last year.

Also Read: As Aryan Khan gets bail, here’s a look at some other star kids like Salman Khan, Sanjay Dutt and Fardeen Khan, who had a tryst with the law

Kookie Gulati’s directorial 'Visfot' starres Riteish Deshmukh and Priya Bapat in pivotal roles. It is the official remake of 'Rock, Paper and Scissors' (2012), Venezuela's entry for the Academy Awards that year in the Best Foreign Language film section.

The story of 'Visfot' oscillates between Dongri, Mumbai, and the high-rises of the city, and will be shot in real locations. The film is being produced by Sanjay Gupta, Anuradha Gupta, and Bhushan Kumar.

Credit: India TV