BIG Update! Filmfare drops Kangana Ranaut’s nomination after the actress shared THIS message on her social media post

Kangana Ranaut is currently busy with her directorial venture Emergency, a biopic based on former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi

MUMBAI: Filmfare has issued a statement and withdrawn Kangana Ranaut's nomination for the Best Actress (Thalaivii) award after the alleged false accusations made by the actress.

A part of the official statement by Filmfare reads, "This is a patently false accusation being made by Ms Ranaut. Our invitation to her was our effort in bringing together everyone in a collective celebration of what brings this nation together, i.e. Indian Cinema. Further, Ms. Ranaut, a 5-time Filmfare Awardee, was given the award twice in absentia (2014 & 2015). Despite knowing that she would neither attend nor perform. Given the irresponsible remarks made by Ms. Ranaut about Filmfare Awards, we are withdrawing her Best Actress nomination for the movie Thalaivii."

Earlier, Kangana Ranaut shared a note on Instagram, explaining her decision to sue Filmfare Awards.

Kangana shared her message through an Instagram Story. “I've banned unethical, corrupt and totally unfair practices like @filmfare since 2014, but since I have been getting many calls from them for attending their award function this year as they want to give me award for Thalaivii... I am shocked to know that they are still nominating me. It is beneath my dignity, work ethics and value system to encourage such corrupt practices in anyway, that is why I have decided to sue @filmfare ... thanks,” she wrote.

Kangana is nominated in Best Actress in a Leading Role this year for Thalaivii alongside Kiara Advani, Kriti Sanon, Parineeti Chopra, Taapsee Pannu and Vidya Balan. Her co-star from the movie Raj Arjun is also nominated in the Best Supporting Actor category.

Latest Video