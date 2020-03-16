BIG Update! Gadar actor Sunny Deol sustains back injuries, undergoes medical treatment in US

Sunny Deol who will be seen sharing screen space with Pooja Bhatt and Dulquer Salmaan in R Balki's 'Chup' is also coming up with 'Gadar 2' and 'Apne 2' along with 'Soorya'

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Wed, 07/27/2022 - 14:17
movie_image: 
 MUMBAI : Actor-politician Sunny Deol is undergoing medical treatment in the United States after sustaining back injuries while shooting for the Gadar movie.

According to Sunny's spokesperson, the 'Border' star sustained a back injury a few weeks ago during the shoot of one of his projects. He underwent treatment in Mumbai for a week and then flew to the US for the treatment. Due to his injury, Sunny, who is a Lok Sabha MP from Gurdaspur, Punjab, had to miss the oath-ceremony of President Droupadi Murmu.

"Sunny Deol sustained a back injury a few weeks ago at a shoot, he was undergoing back treatment first in Mumbai and then he flew to the USA for his back treatment two weeks back. The presidential elections happened during this time and he was not in the country as his treatment is still not over. He should be returning to India post his recovery," the spokesperson informed.

Sunny will be seen sharing screen space with Pooja Bhatt and Dulquer Salmaan in R Balki's 'Chup'. He is also coming up with 'Gadar 2' and 'Apne 2'. Sunny also has 'Soorya' in his kitty. Reportedly, the film is a Hindi remake of the Malayalam crime thriller 'Joseph'. In April, he unveiled his look from the film in which he was seen sitting on a staircase, looking lost in some deep thoughts.

