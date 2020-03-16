BIG Update! Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal receive death threats from a Mumbai man, case registered by Mumbai Police

MUMBAI: Days after superstar Salman Khan received death threats, Bollywood couple Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal too got similar threats on social media. Reportedly, the Mumbai Police has registered a case against an unidentified man for giving life threats to Katrina and Vicky via social media. The case has been registered at Santacruz police station and an investigation has been launched in the matter.

The reason as to why the actors were threatened is yet to be ascertained. An investigation is still underway.

A few days ago, Salman and his father Salim Khan received a threat letter, allegedly from the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, which resulted in heightened security near the actor's residence. Salman has reportedly also applied for a gun license with the authorities to be on the safer side.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Katrina will be next seen in 'PhoneBhoot' with Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khatter. She also has 'Merry Christmas', 'Tiger 3' and 'Jee Le Zaraa' in the pipeline.

On the other hand, Vicky is currently awaiting the release of Meghna Gulzar's 'Sam Bahadur', co-starring Sanya Malhotra and Fatima Sana Sheikh. He will also star in 'Govinda Naam Mera', Laxman Utekar's untitled project with Sara Ali Khan, and Anand Tiwari's movie with Triptii Dimri.

Credit: The Free Press Journal