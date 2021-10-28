Big update! Kiran Gosavi who clicked selfie with Aryan Khan gets arrested by Pune Police

MUMBAI: According to the latest reports, Kiran Gosavi who was the independent witness in the ongoing alleged drug case of Aryan Khan has been arrested by the Pune Police.

Kiran Gosavi who is also a self-styled private detective had grabbed several eyeballs after his selfie had gone viral on social media with the star kid. However, many serious allegations against him started surfacing wherein he was accused of allegedly duping many people.

On 27th October, Kiran Gosavi, during an interview with a news channel, had confessed that he is going to surrender to the Pune Police before appearing in front of some NCB officers who are also interrogating NCB officer Sameer Wankhede. According to a news report in Indian Express, the Pune Police Commissioner has now stated that Gosavi was arrested on Thursday (October 28) morning. Before his arrest, the detective had also released a statement via a video.

"I would like to say something about Prabhakar Sail (one of the witnesses in the Aryan Khan case who has alleged that he was made to sign on a blank statement by the NCB). He is lying. Whatever allegations he has made are false. Who spoke with Sam D'Souza? And who took how much money? What are the offers that Prabhakar Sail has received in the last five days? This all will be clearly understood from his call and chat records. The CDR report and mobile conversation of Prabhakar Sail and his brothers should be checked. If I had told Prabhakar to bring money from one place to another, check my mobile chats too. I have a business of import and export and before (Oct 2), I might have told him. But it's my request to check all chats and CDRs of Sail after October 2. He must have deleted it but that can be recovered. If Mumbai Police has taken up the case, then they should even check which minister or politician is behind all of this," read the statement.

