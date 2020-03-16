BIG Update! At least one person was succumbed to injuries after a massive fire broke out on the sets of Ranbir Kapoor starrer film

Ranbir Kapoor who was last seen in Shamshera would be seen sharing the screen space with Shraddha Kapoor for their upcoming project helmed by filmmaker Luv Ranjan

Ranbir Kapoor

MUMBAI: A major fire broke out on Friday on the sets of Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor starrer film. According to the updated information by the fire brigade, one person died during the fire incident. He has been identified as Manish Devashi (30 years) at Cooper hospital.

The fire was confined within the area of about 30000 sq. ft of the set. The fire started around 4.24 pm and the fire brigade arrived at 4.39 pm, the fire took more than five hours to douse off.

According to an eyewitness of the incident, the work of the set was almost complete and the staff were testing the lighting during which an electrical short circuit took place resulting in the fire. The fire caught speed quickly due to a large amount of wooden material on the set.

Reportedly a total of five small lines of eight motor pumps were in operation and eight fire engines were deployed

According to Mumbai fire chief, Hemant Parab, “The fire was confined to various decorative material, plywood, electric wiring, wooden furniture etc. which was used for the installation of a temporary studio film set with a cement sheet roofed shed having a height of approximately 30 to 40 feet in the open Chitrakoot ground.”

The total loss acquired due to the fire at the film set must have added up to more than 50 lakhs, a source added.

Credit: The Free Press Journal

