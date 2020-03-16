BIG Update! Mumbai Police arrests Kamal Rashid Khan, popularly known as KRK at city airport, deets inside

MUMBAI: Self-acclaimed actor and producer Kamal Rashid Khan, popularly known as KRK, was arrested in Mumbai by Malad Police over a controversial tweet from 2020. The controversial celebrity was arrested after he landed at Mumbai Airport. He will be presented before Borivali Court today, according to Mumbai Police.

Also Read: Explosive! After Mallika Sherawat and Kangana Ranaut’s casting couch remark, KRK asks “Why are they revealing the truth when their career is over?”

ANI shared in a tweet, “Maharashtra | Kamal Rashid Khan arrested by Malad Police over his controversial tweet in 2020. He was arrested after he landed at Mumbai Airport. He will be presented before Borivali Court today: Mumbai Police”.

It has been reported that KRK’s 2020 tweet was against Rishi Kapoor and Irrfan Khan. An FIR was also lodged back then for KRK’s derogatory marks. An official was quoted by PTI as saying, “We have registered an FIR against Kamaal R Khan for making derogatory remarks about both the deceased actors under section 294 (punishment for obscene acts or words in public) and other provisions of the IPC.”

In the recent past, self-proclaimed film critic KRK in his tweet took a dig at Vikram Vedha star Hrithik Roshan. KRK in his tweet said that Hrithik should speak the truth, especially about his and Kangana's war. And he added that Hrithik showed him private pictures of Kangana also on his laptop.

Credit: India News/ANI