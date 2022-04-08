BIG Update! Mumbai Police ask Instagram to take down Manvinder’s account after Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif receive death threats

Vicky is currently awaiting the release of Meghna Gulzar's 'Sam Bahadur', co-starring Sanya Malhotra and Fatima Sana Sheikh. He will also star in 'Govinda Naam Mera' while Katrina is waiting for her big release ‘Tiger 3’ opposite Salman Khan

MUMBAI: After Vicky Kaushal filed a complaint with the Santacruz Police in Mumbai alleging that he and his wife Katrina Kaif received death threats on social media, the Mumbai Police arrested a man named Manvinder Singh. On August 01, he was released on bail.

Now, according to a report, the cops have asked Instagram to take down Manvinder's account. The report further stated that the police are also searching for the individual who helped Manvinder.

The accused is said to be a struggling actor and a big fan of Katrina. Reportedly, he wanted to marry the actress and used to post edited videos and pictures of him with her on Instagram.

On the other hand, Manvinder's lawyer had stated that the allegations by the couple are baseless. He said, "My client is a struggling actor. He is falsely implicated and made a scapegoat. The messages sent by actor Katrina and her sister are deleted from Instagram. One-sided story is portrayed. They are from the same industry and have known each other since 2019. Now suddenly these allegations are surfacing."

On the work front, Vicky will next feature in Laxman Utekar's upcoming film with Sara Ali Khan. Katrina, on the other hand, will star in 'Tiger 3' with Salman Khan.

Credit: ETimes

