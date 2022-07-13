BIG Update! NCB charges Rhea Chakraborty for receiving multiple deliveries of ganja in Sushant Singh Rajput’s case

MUMBAI: The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has claimed actor Rhea Chakraborty received multiple deliveries of ganja from the co-accused, including her brother Showik, and these were handed over to actor Sushant Singh Rajput. The Central anti-drug agency had filed the draft charges last month in the Special Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act (NDPS) Court against 35 accused, the details of which were made available on Tuesday.

The draft charges maintained that “Rhea Chakraborty received many deliveries of ganja from accused Samuel Miranda, Showik, Dipesh Sawant and others and handed over those deliveries to the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput”. She made payments for those deliveries at the instance of Showik and the late actor between March 2020 and September that year.

As per the draft charges, Rhea’s brother Showik was in regular touch with drug peddlers and had received many deliveries from co-accused. These deliveries were handed over to Rajput. The filing of draft charges sets the tone for the framing of charges, following which the trial begins. But the court will have to first decide on the discharge pleas of the accused.

It also said the accused had financed drug trafficking and consumed ganja, charas, cocaine and other narcotic drugs and psychotropic substances without valid licence, permit or authorisation within the Mumbai Metropolitan region.

Credit: Etimes

