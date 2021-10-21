Big update! NCB officials reach Shah Rukh Khan's residence for a search operation

MUMBAI: Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan got arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau in a drug bust case raided in an alleged rave party in Mumbai’s luxury cruise. On Thursday, Shah Rukh Khan visited his son who is lodged at the Arthur Road Jail.

The visuals of Shah Rukh Khan arriving at the jail have now gone viral on the internet. This is the first time since Aryan Khan was arrested on October 3 that Shah Rukh Khan has made a public appearance. Shah Rukh Khan was seen accompanied by his manager Pooja Dadlani and personal security guard Ravi. Post a brief meeting with his son Aryan Khan, Shah Rukh Khan was seen leaving the jail premises.

Now, according to the latest update, the Narcotics Control Beauro's investigations in the Aryan Khan drug case lead a team of officials to the star kid's residence - Mannat. TOI’s cameras caught visual footage of NCB officials arriving at the gates of Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan's residence late Thursday afternoon. The officials were seen with documents in their hands as they reportedly arrived to conduct a search operation. This comes moments after another team was spotted heading to actress Ananya Panday's home around the same time.

