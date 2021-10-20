Big update! NCB submits WhatsApp chats of Aryan Khan discussing drugs with an actress

MUMBAI: According to the reports, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has submitted WhatsApp chats of Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan discussing drugs during the Mumbai cruise party.

As per a report in Dnaindia, sources informed that the chats submitted to the court involve Aryan Khan talking to an upcoming actress in which the two are discussing drugs.

Previously, the NCB had handed in its reply to the court in an earlier bail plea hearing of Aryan Khan mentioned that the materials collected during the investigation have primarily revealed that Aryan Khan has a role insofar as illicit procurement and distribution of contraband is concerned. In its reply, the NCB mention, it is prima facie revealed Aryan Khan used to procure contraband from Arbaaz Merchant and the sources connected to Arbaaz Merchant, from whose conscious possession (shoes) 6 grams of Charas was recovered. Aryan and Arbaaz have been associated in moving/close collaboration with each other, which is sufficient to attract offences, more particularly section 29 under the NDPS act.

Further, NCB mentioned that there is material on record to show that Aryan was in touch with some persons abroad who appear to be a part of an international drug network for illicit procurement of drugs. These chats have also been handed over to the court.

On October 20, a special Mumbai court will pronounce the verdict in the bail plea of Aryan Khan, who is currently lodged in Arthur Road Jail. The matter will be presented before Additional Session Judge VV Patil of special NDPS court in courtroom number 44, Mumbai city civil and sessions court.

