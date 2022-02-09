Big update! Rajkummar Rao to begin Stree 2 soon

MUMBAI: With his dedication and hard work, Rajkummar Rao has carved a niche for himself in the Bollywood industry.

While fans are awaiting his next, the actor indeed has got a stunning pipeline of movies this year. His next, Badhaai Do, with Bhumi Pednekar is releasing on February 11. Directed by Harshvardhan Kulkarni, it’s a film that fits right in the line of films that Rajkummar is known to be doing – a social drama with all the commercial elements of entertainment. Now, in an interview with India News, the actor spoke about his next movies and also gave an update on Stree 2.

Rajkummar has teamed up with Janhvi Kapoor for Mr and Mrs Mahi and he says he’s yet to begin shooting for the film. While he doesn’t want to give away a lot, he is sure that this Dharma Productions film is not just about cricket and focuses more on a relationship. Next, up his list is Anubhav Sinha’s Bheed which is again a social drama and is one of those hard-hitting stories that the director is known to make.

Talking about Stree 2, Rajkummar has confirmed that he will be starting the film soon.

Directed by debutant Amar Kaushik and produced by Dinesh Vijan and Raj & D.K, Stree was loved by the audience. The horror comedy stars Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor alongside Pankaj Tripathi, Aparshakti Khurana and Abhishek Banerjee.

Are you excited about Stree 2? Hit the comment section.

