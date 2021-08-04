BIG UPDATE! Ranveer Singh bags Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Baiju Bawra

MUMBAI: Sanjay Leela Bhansali is a man whose work-related moves are always watched with interest and admiration. The filmmaker has time and again proved that he is an ace director. So naturally, his next move 'Baiju Bawra' is also a topic of discussion in film circles. What we hear is that Ranbir Kapoor is definitely not doing the film; yes, he was the first choice for it no doubt.

Post that, Kartik Aaryan's name was being speculated as he was spotted at Bhansali's office.

But it's Ranveer Singh who is doing this project. Ranveer's name had cropped up in the buzz world after it was being said that Ranbir Kapoor had said 'no' to the offer.

Now according to sources, "It is Ranveer Singh who has been finalised. An official announcement is in the offing, but yes, a few modalities yet remain to be worked out. Probably post all that, Bhansali will declare. But as things stand today, it is Ranveer."

'Baiju Bawra' is being discussed in the media largely after May 2021 when reports appeared that Ajay Devgn, Ranbir Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt might come on board.

Credits: TOI