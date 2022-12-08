BIG Update! Ranveer Singh summoned by Mumbai Police on August 22 in connection with Nude Photoshoot

MUMBAI: The Mumbai Police has asked Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh to appear before the court on August 22 in connection after an FIR has been registered in connection with the nude photoshoot for an international magazine.

Reportedly, the cops headed to the actor's residence to serve him the notice, but the actor was not at home. He has reportedly been summoned to appear before the cops to record his statement on August 22.

This comes after an FIR was registered against the actor under various Indian Penal Code Sections like 292 (sale of obscene books, etc), 293 (sale of obscene objects to young people), 509 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) and provisions of the Information Technology Act.

Besides a Mumbai-based Non-Governmental Organisation (NGO) an application was also filed by a lawyer, demanding a case against Ranveer on the charge of intent to outrage the modesty of women.

"We received applications from a person associated with an NGO and a woman lawyer on Monday in this matter," a police officer confirmed to PTI in July. At the time, the cops were still conducting preliminary enquiries into the matter.

On the work front, Ranveer Singh will be next seen in Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani opposite Alia Bhatt that features veteran actors like Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi, and Jaya Bachchan.

 

Credit: ETimes
    

 

