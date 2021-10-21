Big update! Shah Rukh Khan meets son Aryan Khan in Arthur Road Jail

MUMBAI: Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan got arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau in a drug bust case raided in an alleged rave party in Mumbai’s luxury cruise. On Thursday, Shah Rukh Khan visited his son who is lodged at the Arthur Road Jail.

The visuals of Shah Rukh Khan arriving at the jail have now gone viral on the internet. This is the first time since Aryan Khan was arrested on October 3 that Shah Rukh Khan has made a public appearance. Shah Rukh Khan was seen accompanied by his manager Pooja Dadlani and personal security guard Ravi.

Post a brief meeting with his son Aryan Khan, Shah Rukh Khan was seen leaving the jail premises.

Mumbai's Special Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) court on Wednesday rejected bail applications of Aryan Khan, Arbaaz Merchant and Munmun Dhamecha for their alleged involvement in the cruise drugs party case. The bail application of Aryan Khan was presented before Additional Session Judge VV Patil of special NDPS court in courtroom number 44, Mumbai city civil and sessions court.

After the major setback, Aryan Khan's legal team has moved the Bombay High Court to seek bail for the star kid. Aryan's team will be pleading for the case to be heard on an urgent basis. NDPS court pronounced the verdict on October 20 after it had reserved the order on Aryan's bail plea on October 14. Aryan Khan was lodged at the Arthur Road Jail in Mumbai for his alleged involvement in an illegal drugs case and will stay there until the next hearing in the case.

CREDIT: DNAINDIA