BIG Update! Shah Rukh Khan owned KKR collaborates with MLC to build a world-class cricket stadium in Los Angeles

MUMBAI: Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan paid a huge amount to buy the IPL team Kolkata Knight Riders in 2008. It’s the third most successful team in the IPL with two trophies. Now the superstar has some big plans involving KKR.

The superstar owned KKR is entering into a partnership with Major League Cricket (MLC) to build a cricket stadium in Los Angeles, USA. The project is touted to be a world-class stadium and would see a multi-million dollar investment.

KKR co-owner and Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan in the press note said, “Our investment in MLC in America, is based on our belief in the exciting future of cricket in the USA and is well-aligned to our strategy of establishing Knight Riders as a global brand in T20 cricket. Plans to build a world-class cricket stadium in the greater Los Angeles area is exciting for us and MLC.”

Kolkata Knight Riders and Major League Cricket’s stadium will include state-of-the-art training facilities, locker rooms, luxury suites, dedicated parking, concessions and field lighting. An international-grade pitch will also be made as qualified by International Cricket Council (ICC) accreditation. This will allow the venue to host the highest level of international cricket competition.

