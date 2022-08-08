BIG Update! Shahid Kapoor is all set to make his digital debut, details inside

MUMBAI: Jersey star Shahid Kapoor, will soon be making his OTT debut. Meanwhile, according to sources, Shahid and Sid have been discussing several ideas over the last few months and have finally locked a subject for their collaboration.

It's a tout thriller, which will be directed by Malayalam film director, Rosshan Andrrews. It's in the pre-production stage and will go on floors soon. Shahid is in the process of sorting out his shooting calendar for Sid Roy Kapur and Dinesh Vijan

The actor who enjoys a huge fan following on social media, is one of the top actors in Bollywood. These days, he is working on multiple projects including Ali Abbas Zafar’s Bloddy Daddy and Raj & DK’s Farzi.

Shahid Kapoor’s film Jersey, which was made on a huge budget, was released on April 22 this year. The makers of the film were expecting that the movie will bring a profit of Rs 30 crore, however, it turned out to be a flop in theatres.

The producer of the film, Dil Raju revealed that the makers were expecting profit in the beginning. He mentioned, “we expected a table profit of around 30 crores. Then the pandemic happened and we thought that a profit of 20 crores will be enough. It got reduced to 10 crores later and we thought that it would be okay if he got the investment back at one point in time. It was a flop in theatres but we escaped with a minor loss of 3-4 crores.”

Credit: DNA