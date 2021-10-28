BIG UPDATE! Vicky Kaushal- Katrina Kaif to tie the knot in Rajasthan; DEETS INSIDE

MUMBAI: It's getting hotter by the minute since we broke the news of Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal's upcoming marriage this December. Sections of media have gone into overdrive since then, with everyone trying to add their bit -- some going wild with suggested venues and dates, while others are going red in the face denying the news.

According to latest reports, Katrina and Vicky will tie the nuptial knot at Six Senses Fort Barwara, a resort in Sawai Madhopur, located just 30 minutes away from Ranthambore National Park in Rajasthan.

Six Senses Fort Barwara is a 14th century fort that has been converted to a Six Senses sanctuary and wellness spa. Owned originally by the Rajasthan Royal family, it includes a palace and two temples within the walled fort. The design, as part of the conservation effort, beautifully brings back the ambience of a bygone era dating back 700 years.

Will it be a grand reception at Six Senses with a traditional ceremony and a church wedding before that? Well, you have to wait for those details. But yes, let's not forget to remind you that Katrina's wedding outfit is being prepared by Sabyasachi.

Meanwhile, Vicky's father Sham Kaushal has taken a backseat and is not responding to those who have been congratulating him in advance. Katrina's close friends are receiving their calls very selectively.

This love story has travelled fast- and how! And the venue seems perfect! With a bit of history, plenty of wildlife nearby, immersed in wellness, and some adventure on the side... Are we going to wish Katrina and Vicky 'A Happy Wedding Life' in advance? Of course!

