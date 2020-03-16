BIG Update! ‘Ya Ali’ fame Zubeen Garg admitted to hospital after suffering a head injury

Singer and music composer Zubeen Garg rushed to a private hospital in Assam's Dibrugarh town after sustaining a head injury

Singer and music composer Zubeen Garg rushed to a private hospital in Assam's Dibrugarh town after sustaining a head injury

MUMBAI: Renowned singer and music composer Zubeen Garg has been admitted to a private hospital in Assam's Dibrugarh town after sustaining a minor head injury.

According to reports, the singer fell down in the washroom of a resort. He was rushed to a hospital, where the doctors performed a CT scan. It is learnt that the vital parameters of the singer are stable. Reportedly Garg has received stitches on his head.

Assam Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma has directed the Deputy Commissioner of Dibrugarh district to ensure that Zubeen Garg, who is currently undergoing treatment at Sanjeevani Hospital in Dibrugarh due to physical illness, receives quality medical services.

The Assam CM also directed to arrange for the artist to be taken to Guwahati or outside the state for further treatment by air ambulance if necessary. In addition, the CM also directed state Health Minister Keshab Mahanta to oversee the entire process of providing medical services to the prominent artist.

The playback singer has produced music for Assamese, Bengali, and Bollywood films. Some of his most popular songs include 'Ya Ali', from the 2006 Bollywood film Gangster, and 'Dil Tu Hi Bataa', from Hrithik Roshan's 'Krrish 3'. Apart from his singing talent, Zubeen Garg also got a big break in the movies in 2008.

Zubeen also plays a wide variety of musical instruments including dhol, drums, guitar, harmonium, mandolin, and keyboard.

Credit: The Free Press Journal

Latest Video