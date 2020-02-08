News

Bigg Boss 13: Adnan Sami teases Salman, tells him to get married

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
08 Feb 2020 04:12 PM

MUMBAI: Padma Shri recipient Singer Adnan Sami recently visited the "Bigg Boss" house with his family. Along with the show's host Salman Khan, they had a lot of fun -- so much that the singer told the bachelor superstar to get "sorted out" and get married.

"We had a lot of fun at the 'Bigg Boss' set. Salman was at his ‘mehmaan-nawaazi' best! He played with my daughter Medina on the set. He loved my new song ‘Tu yaad aya', which I performed on the show," Adnan told IANS after shooting an episode of the controversial reality show.

"He teased me by telling my wife Roya, 'it's good to see that you have sorted him out!' To which I teased him back saying, 'it's about time that even you get ‘sorted out' and get married. It's a lot of fun; look at me, I did it three times!' " said the singer.

The two have worked together in films like "Bajrangi Bhaijaan" and "Lucky: No Time For Love".

Adnan is back with a new non-film single, "Tu yaad aya", composed by Kunaal Vermaa, known for penning lyrics of Bollywood numbers such as "Tum hi aana" and the "Malang" title track.

Tags Bigg Boss 13 Adnan Sami Salman Khan Bajrangi Bhaijaan Lucky: No Time for Love Kunaal Verma Malang TellyChakkar

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

 
 
 

Recent Video
08 Feb 2020 03:45 PM | TellychakkarTeam
SIDNAAZ, Paras-Mahira and Asim-Rashami-Arti do power yoga along with Shilpa Shetty
SIDNAAZ, Paras-Mahira and Asim-Rashami-Arti do... | watch it
more videos Click Here

Recent Video
08 Feb 2020 03:41 PM | TellychakkarTeam
Arti-Shehnaaz feel as if Sidharth Shukla has used them
Arti-Shehnaaz feel as if Sidharth Shukla has used... | watch it
more videos Click Here

poll

Who carries the tiny sunglasses trend better?

Krishna Mukherjee
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

poll

Who carries the belt on striped jumpsuit better?

Jennifer Winget
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here