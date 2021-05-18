Bigg Boss season 6 contestant Imam Siddique pays tribute to his Late friend-actor Gavin Packard

MUMBAI: Appeared in the sixth season of the TV reality show Big Boss, fashion stylist and casting director Imam Siddique who is known for his unique styling, fashion choices and ofcourse his epic one liner 'time-out' remembers his late friend actor Gavin Packard on his 9th death anniversary today.

Taking to his social media handle, Imam Siddique captioned, "An ode to a brother from another mother.

#GAVINPACKARD Gone but never ever forgotten. #RIPGavinPackard

An ode to a brother from another mother.

GAVIN PACKARD

Heaven had called upon you today, leaving so many words left to say.

By then in 2012, t'was too late, for your time had come.

Words unspoken - I am sure everybody has some.

Regrets and wishes are probably there too,

but lasting forever are memories of you.

Your family especially your younger brother Daryl Packard was there when you needed a place to stay,

just like you would be there for the them night or day.

There may have been many times that you disagreed,

but you both were there for each other in times of need.

Now it's time yet again for us to say goodbye,

until we all meet again in heaven to fly.

Gavin Packard (8 June 1964 – 18 May 2012) was an #Indian #Actor of Irish American descent noted for the villainous roles he portrayed in many #Bollywood films of the 1990s like #Mohra #Tadipaar and #Chamatkar. He had also acted in several #Malayalam films like #Aayushkalam, #Season, #Aanaval #Mothiram and #Aryan. However, he left the industry in the early 2000s. He has also appeared in the 1989 #Doordarshan Sci-fi Series #Indradhanush.

Gavin Packard was born on 8 June 1964 in the city of Kalyan in Maharashtra.

He was the eldest of the five children of Earl and Barbara Packard.

His father was a computer expert and his mother was a home maker.

His grandfather John Packard was an #Irish #American who had come to #Bangalore as a member of the #US Army and chose to settle there.

Gavin Packard was known for his star personality and physique and was a national and state award-winning #bodybuilder.

An Ideal #Elder #Brother, #RoleModel, #Pioneer & #Visionary it was he who single handedly helped creating awareness about #Health & #Fitness especially #ProfessionalBodyBuilding.

It was Gavin Packard whom actors like @SanjayDutt & @SalmanKhan @SuneilShetty & a host of other #Bollywood actors idolised and got inspired by.

In Bollywood, he was a trainer to Sanjay Dutt, Sunil Shetty and Shera, Salman Khan's #bodyguard.

His final years were spent with @DarylPackard, his younger brother, in Kalyan"

ALSO READ - (Salman Khan's 'Radhe' is now Actor's lowest rated movie on IMDB)

Packard died of a respiratory disorder on 18 May 2012 and was buried at the St. Andrews Burial Grounds in Bandra the next day. Despite his long and notable cinematic career, the funeral was conspicuous by the absence of any representative from the film industry. His last film was Yeh Hai Jalwa released in 2002 and directed by David Dhawan. He acted in nearly 60 films in Hindi and Malayalam in a career that spanned for nearly 15 years.

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital and television stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

ALSO READ - (Here are the times when Manushi Chhillar was seen raising temperatures with swimwear)